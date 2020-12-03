New Albany Police Beat: Dec. 3

ThisWeek group

A physical altercation occurred between two men at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 19 at a construction site on the 8600 block of Innovation Campus Way West, according to a recent New Albany Police Department report.

When a food vendor had arrived at the site, the construction superintendent said he was not allowed on the property and pushed him, the vendor told police.

The superintendent told police the vendor was supposed to leave, and the vendor “chest-bumped” him in response.

Both men said they wanted to press charges: The superintendent wanted trespassing charges against the vendor, and the vendor wanted assault charges against the superintendent.

The vendor was advised to take his assault complaint to the Licking County prosecutor. The vendor also was issued a trespass warning and left the property.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A customer at a gasoline station allegedly assaulted the attendant at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 22 on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.

The incident started when the customer grew angry at the attendant for not knowing the price of gasoline, which led to an argument between the two, according to the police report. The customer allegedly spit on the attendant and hit her with her purse as the attendant was trying to take a photo of the customer, the report said.

The woman left the area, parked at a nearby hotel and began walking back toward the attendant, who by that time had called police. The customer allegedly dropped her pants and exposed her backside to the attendant, the report said.

The other woman apparently retrieved something she dropped on the ground and left the area, the attendant told an officer.