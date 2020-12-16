New Albany Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

A Columbus man was arrested on a number of charges related to drugs, weapons and operating a motor vehicle after a traffic stop by a New Albany Police Department officer at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 5 on state Route 161 near New Albany Road.

The man's vehicle was stopped because its tags belonged to another vehicle, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns were found inside it, according to the police report.

He was charged with illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, use of illegal license plates and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, the report said.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• At 7:01 p.m. Dec. 7, a man reported hearing gunshots fired near his residence on the 7100 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

The man said he heard an initial five shots, a short pause and an additional four to five shots. He said it didn’t appear that his residence was hit by any bullets.

• At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12, a man told police that a package delivered to his house on the 5700 block of Sugarwood Drive didn’t contain the headphones he had ordered.

According to the man’s doorbell records, a parcel-delivery company delivered the package at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14. At 3:30 p.m., the man said, he went outside to retrieve the package and noticed a tear in the front of it. He found the package to be empty.

The man said he waited so long to report the theft because his credit-card company required a police report on stolen goods.