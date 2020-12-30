New Albany coaches John Galbreath, Ryan Hosack resign

Dave Purpura

Two New Albany sports programs will have new coaches next fall.

Boys cross country coach John Galbreath and boys golf coach Ryan Hosack recently resigned, according to athletics director Richie Wildenhaus.

Wildenhaus said Galbreath is stepping back in anticipation of retiring from teaching after the 2021-22 academic year but plans to remain involved with the program. In five seasons, his teams won four league championships. Last fall, the Eagles finished one spot from advancing to the Division I state meet. Victor Orsinelli (21st), Will Benseler (33rd) and Ethan McNichols (97th) competed at state as individuals.

Hosack, who coached for two seasons, has taken a job in the Denver area. The Eagles won the OCC-Capital Division title in 2019.

“(Galbreath) wanted to relinquish some of those head-coaching duties, but hopefully he’ll still remain engaged with the program, just not in the head role,” Wildenhaus said. “Ryan and his family are excited about their opportunity and since I came here from (suburban) Denver, we’ve been taking a lot about the area. They’re both big losses for us.”

