Foundation in Focus: Angela Douglas named 2020 McCoy Community Service Award honoree

Nanette Nardi Triplett

Guest Columnist

The New Albany Community Foundation held its 18th annual Remarkable Evening benefit virtually Dec. 8. The theme centered on celebrating 25 years of transformational donor impact.

The foundation also announced the 2020 Jeanne & John G. McCoy Community Service Award honoree: Angela Douglas, Healthy New Albany executive director and New Albany Food Pantry founder.

The award was established by the foundation in 2004 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact in the community through their leadership, generosity and volunteerism. The McCoys were well-known throughout central Ohio for their philanthropy and community service.

Douglas joins a distinguished group of New Albany leaders who also have received the community-service award.

The words most often used to describe her are “humble” and “determined.” It seems fitting that in a year that perhaps more than any other presented challenges, she exemplified leadership that made a difference in the lives of so many residents.

Foundation board chair Lynne Smith said of Douglas, “By her example, Angela inspires people to come together in service to the community. She has a heart of service that brightly shines in everything she does.”

Douglas was appointed executive director of Healthy New Albany earlier this summer, succeeding Phil Heit, who founded and led the organization since 2005.

Assuming leadership of Healthy New Albany during the pandemic allowed her to apply her entrepreneurial skills, and she quickly adapted programs to the changing environment. Healthy New Albany presented 12 New Albany Farmers Markets in a new, safer way because of COVID-19.

It also introduced drive-up markets and added new programs, including Senior Connections and Integrative Health Classes.

Douglas’ work in the community dates back to 2013, when she became involved with the Village Coalition Against Hunger, eventually becoming the director of the small nonprofit that helped support the needs of community members experiencing food insecurity.

Her passion and commitment to ensure no one experienced hunger compelled her to accept an expanded role.

She even operated the pantry from her home for a year while searching for a permanent, suitable location.

Volunteers would pick up the food from her garage and then deliver to the families.

The pantry provides clients living in the New Albany-Plain Local School District with food and personal-care items and operates such programs as summer meals, Community Kitchen classes and cooking demonstrations.

With financial support from foundation donors and others, during January through September, the food pantry provided more than 126,300 meals, and volunteers devoted 3,200 hours.

On behalf of the foundation board, I want to express my appreciation to Douglas and her amazing team of volunteers for the assistance they provide and the caring, compassionate manner in which they provide it.

Nanette Nardi Triplett is a member of the New Albany Community Foundation board of trustees.