New Albany Police Beat: Jan. 13

ThisWeek group

Two Columbus teenagers recently were charged with a number of crimes after stealing change and attempting to steal other merchandise from vehicles in New Albany.

At 1:54 a.m. Jan. 8, police were called to the 5100 block of Hearthstone Park Drive on the report suspicious activity in the area.

One of the suspects, 18, said he and the other teen had attempted to enter five to 10 vehicles but had only managed to enter two.

The 17-year-old suspect denied having entered any vehicles but said his accomplice had done so and had stolen loose change.

Charges included theft from a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, violating curfew and attempted theft.

The two also allegedly ransacked a vehicle Jan. 7 on the 4100 block of Sudbrook Square East, according to a resident, who had recorded the incident on camera. The suspects matched the pictures in the photo, reports said.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A man was arrested for domestic violence after an incident at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 10 on the 6900 block of Kindler Drive.

The man was accused of striking his wife.