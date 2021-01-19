New Albany Police Beat: Jan. 19

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Barberton woman was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 12 after she was stopped by New Albany Police Department officers at state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road, according to a recent police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 54-year-old Monroe man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 13 after he was pulled over by an officer at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

• A 27-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 14 after he was pulled over at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

• A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments at 4:04 p.m. Jan. 15 on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.