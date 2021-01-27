New Albany Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

A 27-year-old Columbus man was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of marijuana after he was pulled over at 11:05 p.m. Jan. 18 at U.S. Route 62 and Walton Parkway, according to a recent New Albany Police Department incident report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 20-year-ol Columbus man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI after he was pulled over at 12:31 a.m. Jan. 21 at Harlem and Johnstown roads.