New Albany Middle School students studying for 'Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.'

ThisWeek group

The New Albany Middle School theater program will present "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." in April at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.

The musical will be performed by three separate casts of New Albany sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders April 21-26 at the McCoy Center. Performances, six of which have been scheduled for April 22-25, according to the theater program's website, will be both live and livestreamed based on seating constraints because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.