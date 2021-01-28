New Albany Middle School students studying for 'Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.'

Melissa Gould (left), director of the New Albany Middle School theater program leads (from left) eighth-grader Shelby Bilberry, seventh-grader Maggie Hill, seventh-grader Amelia Brechter, eighth-grader Samantha Downing, seventh-grader Annie Trybus, seventh-grader Maria Thiel and seventh-grader Sahil Shah during a rehearsal for "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." on Jan. 25 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany. The musical will be performed by three separate casts of New Albany sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders April 21-26 at the McCoy Center. Performances, six of which have been scheduled for April 22-25, according to the theater program's website, will be both live and livestreamed based on seating constraints because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The New Albany Middle School theater program will present "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." in April at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.

The musical will be performed by three separate casts of New Albany sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders April 21-26 at the McCoy Center. Performances, six of which have been scheduled for April 22-25, according to the theater program's website, will be both live and livestreamed based on seating constraints because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

New Albany Middle School seventh-grader Maggie Hill rehearses for the April production of "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr." on Jan. 25 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.