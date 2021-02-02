New Albany Police Beat: Feb. 2

ThisWeek group

Someone stole $3,000 worth of power tools at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 29 from a house under construction on the 200 block of Redwood Drive, according to a recent incident report from the New Albany Police Department.

Items reported stolen included a table saw, an impact drill, a reciprocating saw, an air compressor and a radio.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A man reported a theft at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 28 on the 7200 block of Lambton Park Road.

The man said someone stole a personal check from his mailbox or from his post-office box, altered it and cashed it.

• A 30-year-old Westerville man was cited for possession of marijuana at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30 after he was pulled over at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161.