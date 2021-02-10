New Albany Police Beat: Feb. 10

ThisWeek group

Two Westerville residents told the New Albany Police Department multiple credit and debit cards were stolen from their vehicle between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Feb. 4 while their children were sled riding near New Albany Country Club, 1 Club Lane.

The cards then were used to purchase about $4,000 worth of merchandise at two local stores, according to the police report.

While the parents and their children were sledding, seven credit and debit cards, a wallet and a driver's license were stolen from their unlocked vehicle, the report said. A purse, which contained the wallet, and a cellphone were not taken.

One of the residents said she discovered the theft shortly afterward when she received alerts her credit cards were being used, and she canceled all the cards.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 46-year-old Johnstown man was charged with possession of controlled substances, driving under suspension, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession and possessing drug-abuse instruments after a traffic stop at 2:26 p.m. Feb. 4 on U.S. Route 62 near state Route 161.

The officer initiated the traffic stop because of dark window tinting and observed the driver took a long time to pull over.

After learning the man's license was suspended, an investigation led to the discovery of syringes and a "white powder substance" in a plastic bag.

• A 20-year-old Johnstown man was cited for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at 4:21 a.m. Feb. 6 at Morse and Harrison roads near Mink Street.

Two other occupants were in the vehicle.

A pipe with residue and a small silver tin containing "an unknown white substance" were seized as evidence, and charges are pending the lab results for the substance, the report said.

• A 26-year-old Newark man was charged with OVI and failure to control at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 6 at the state Route 161 off-ramp at Beech Road after his vehicle went off the roadway into a ditch.

A tow-truck operator who was responding to the stuck vehicle had called police to report the driver "smelled and wasn’t walking straight," according to the report.

The driver then failed a field sobriety test, was arrested and submitted to a breath test that provided a result of 0.117 BAC, the report said.

• From Feb. 1-5, police recorded eight local cases involving identity theft. Most of the cases involved the discovery of fraudulent unemployment claims through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Service after victims received 1099-G tax forms.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G form, letter or notification about benefits he or she did not apply for should call the ODJFS Ohio Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft Hotline at 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online reports may be filed at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/IdentityTheft.