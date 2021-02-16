New Albany Police Beat: Feb. 16

ThisWeek group

From Feb. 8-14, the New Albany Police Department recorded seven local cases involving identity theft or fraud.

Five of the cases involved the discovery of fraudulent unemployment claims through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The other two involved a fraudulent credit line with a merchant and a check forgery, respectively.

The multiple incidents of identity theft continue a recent trend in New Albany.

From Feb. 1-5, police recorded eight local cases involving identity theft. Most of them involved the discovery of fraudulent unemployment claims after victims received 1099-G tax forms.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G form, letter or notification about benefits he or she did not apply for should call the ODJFS Ohio Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft Hotline at 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online reports may be filed at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/IdentityTheft.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 36-year-old Westerville man was cited for driving under 12-point suspension, noncompliance suspension and two headlights required after a traffic stop at 5 a.m. Feb. 10 at New Albany Road East near West Campus Oval.

The traffic stop was initiated because the vehicle had only one working headlight and was traveling 47 mph in a 35 mph zone, the report said.

A "marijuana grinder" in "plain view" also was seized for destruction, the report said.

• A 28-year-old Newark man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop for speeding in a 45 mph zone at 5:19 p.m. Feb. 11 at Beech Road and state Route 161.

• An oxycodone tablet and a narcotics log book were reported stolen at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Smith's Mill Health Campus, 7320 Smith's Mill Road.

• A 32-year-old Obetz man was arrested and cited for failure to reinstate his driver's license, a muffler violation, brake lights required, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 13 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads.

The traffic stop was initiated because the man's vehicle had only one working brake light and loud exhaust, the report said.

The man also was given a verbal warning for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• A 47-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 8:38 p.m. Feb. 13 at Beech Road and state Route 161.

The traffic stop was initiated after an officer tried to perform a wellness check on a running vehicle in a parking lot and then watched it make an improper turn while being driven away.