New Albany Police Beat: Feb. 24

The New Albany Police Department has continued to take several reports of identity theft, most of them involving the discovery of fraudulent unemployment claims through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

From Feb. 15-18, 10 reports involving identity theft were reported, and seven involved fraudulent unemployment claims. Two other reports involved unspecified identity theft, and another involved the fraudulent opening of a telecommunications account using personal information.

The reports continue a recent trend.

From Feb. 8-14, the police department recorded seven local cases involving identity theft or fraud, with five of the cases involving fraudulent unemployment claims.

From Feb. 1-5, police recorded eight local cases involving identity theft, and most of them involved the discovery of fraudulent unemployment claims after victims received 1099-G tax forms.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G form, letter or notification about benefits he or she did not apply for should call the ODJFS Ohio Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft Hotline at 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online reports may be filed at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/IdentityTheft.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 23-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI at 12:13 a.m. Feb. 18 at Johnstown Road and Theisen Drive. The man also was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and he was cited for tinted windows.

• A woman told police at 11:52 a.m. Feb. 18 that the day before, she had been defrauded while trying to use an online payment account.

A person she thought was from the company called her and instructed to download two applications onto her phone to allow the person to see and control her phone. Over a four-hour period, she was instructed to buy gift cards and make online purchases that involved uploading an image of her driver's license.

• A resident told police Feb. 19 that a package had been stolen Dec. 5 from the 6500 block of Reynoldsburg New Albany Road.

• An employee of a business on the 9700 block of Karmar Court told police Feb. 19 that someone had sawed out and stolen the catalytic converter from a company vehicle, likely sometime Feb. 15.