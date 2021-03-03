New Albany Police Beat: March 3

ThisWeek group

A resident told the New Albany Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 24 that someone had committed fraud by obtaining possession of a personal check and altering it to a greater amount.

The check then was deposited, the resident said.

No other details were available.

Police also took reports Feb. 24 and 26 for identity theft involving fraudulent unemployment claims.

Those reports continued a recent trend.

From Feb. 15-18, 10 reports involving identity theft were recorded, and seven involved fraudulent unemployment claims through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Also, from Feb. 8-14, police recorded seven local cases involving identity theft or fraud, and five of the cases involved fraudulent unemployment claims.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G tax form, letter or notification about benefits he or she had not applied for should call the ODJFS Ohio Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft Hotline at 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online reports may be filed at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/IdentityTheft.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports.

• A 49-year-old Columbus man was arrested for driving under suspension and having an active warrant for his arrest issued by Coshocton County after a traffic stop at 8:11 p.m. Feb. 23 at Worthington and Harrison roads.

• A 34-year-old Newark woman was cited for a citation for drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under suspension and a loud muffler after a traffic stop because of the muffler noise at 2:49 p.m. Feb. 24.

• Employees of a New Albany business told police at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27 that a customer had canceled a payment for two televisions, wall-mounting brackets and an HDMI cable – all worth a total of $6,474.24 – and then stopped making contact with the business.