New Albany Police Beat: March 10

A 42-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for OVI, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer from the New Albany Police Department responded at 12:23 a.m. March 6 to the report of a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Village Hall and Reynoldsburg-New Albany roads.

The driver was found reclined in the seat, with his eyes closed and his mouth open, and the officer smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the police report.

During a search, a black leather pouch was found in the inside the pocket of the man's jacket, and inside the black leather pouch was a glass pipe with burnt residue inside, according to the report.

The man told the officer he smoked methamphetamine "pretty much every day."

In other New Albany police incident reports:

• A 56-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI after his vehicle was reported in a ditch at 5:51 a.m. March 1 at Johnstown and Central College roads.

• A resident of Griswold Drive told police at 9:04 a.m. March 1 that two envelopes were opened but not removed from a mailbox. The envelopes appeared to have been opened with a razorblade or a letter opener, the resident said.

• A 36-year-old Lewis Center man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 7:49 p.m. March 1 on the 5200 block of Forest Drive.

• Shoplifting was reported at 5:56 p.m. March at a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road.

• A 24-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a loud muffler at 1:29 p.m. March 6 at state Route 161 and Beech Road. The man was a passenger in the vehicle.

• On March 7, a resident told police he was the victim of wire fraud after someone emailed him posing as a president of his club to obtain funds fraudulently.

The resident was told to purchase $600 worth of gift cards for a retail store and send the card numbers via email.

After the resident learned he had been scammed, he contacted the store's fraud-services department and was told the cards had been spent almost immediately.

• From March 1 to 6, 11 cases of identity theft regarding fraudulent unemployment claims through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services were reported by residents.

Two of the residents who reported Ohio fraud also reported being notified of their identities being used fraudulently for benefits in Kentucky; another separate report involving fraud in Kentucky also was recorded.

The reports continue a recent trend in New Albany and central Ohio.

Anyone who receives a 1099-G form, letter or notification about benefits he or she did not apply for should call the ODJFS Ohio Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft Hotline at 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online reports may be filed at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/identitytheft.