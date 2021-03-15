New Albany Roundup: Eagles wrestlers fall short of state tournament

Two of the New Albany wrestling team’s three Division I district qualifiers are eligible to return, as are seven of its 10 postseason competitors.

Among the Eagles’ losses to graduation is one of its most successful wrestlers of recent seasons in Colin Swincicki, a four-time district qualifier who finished with 129 career wins and came within a win of the state tournament as a junior.

Swincicki went 23-7 this season, including 2-2 in the district tournament March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby. He alternated wins and losses, with both of his victories coming by pin, before losing to Mount Vernon’s Colton Spurgeon 2-1 in a consolation semifinal.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state March 13 and 14 at Darby.

According to New Albany coach Larry Reichard, more than half of Swincicki’s total wins – 66 – were by pin.

Swincicki went 41-8 as a junior and placed fifth at district, earning a spot as a state alternate before that tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Also competing at district were junior Colin Mahoney (152, 0-2) and freshman Noah Rosen (126, 0-2). They went 7-6 and 19-10, respectively, this season.

Other wrestlers who finished with winning records were juniors Alex Chattos (195, 13-11) and Owen Perry (138, 15-11) and sophomore Michael Roth (220, 20-7). Also eligible to return are juniors Ganan Balakrishna (160) and Jack Sautter (182).

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

WRESTLING

•OCC-Ohio standings: Grove City (5-0), Gahanna and Westerville Central (both 3-2), New Albany and Pickerington North (both 2-3), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Chris Breuer, Jack Lee, Gianni Nocera, Colin Swincicki and Nicolas Zatezalo

•Key returnees: Alex Chattos, Colin Mahoney, Owen Perry, Noah Rosen and Michael Roth

•Postseason: 10th (81.5) at sectional behind champion Dublin Coffman (277), tied for 34th (7) at district behind champion Coffman (228.5)