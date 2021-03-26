Foundation in Focus: Continued discussion on mental health opens doors to support

Sarah Underhill

Guest Columnist

People are talking about mental health now more than ever.

When I helped to found Wellbeing Connection in January of 2020, none of us could have imagined the difficult (to say the least) year that we were about to begin.

We were founded with the belief that by sharing our stories about our mental health, we would break down barriers and start a dialogue that opens doors, connecting people to our community of support, resources and education.

And that’s just what we’ve done.

Wellbeing Connection partners with experts who make your well-being their top priority.

We offer support through yoga and meditation classes, NAMI’s Family Support Group, Parenting Kids with Special Needs, Second Act Empty Nesters, English and Spanish speaking support series and our new Teen Community.

We promote resources and reduce stigma through our Facebook Live (@newalbanywellbeing) conversations about topics like eating disorders, addiction, and teen mental health.

In March, we educated 40 members of our community in Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), a suicide prevention training, through a partnership with LOSS Community Services. We have held many other classes, trainings and book discussions, and this is just the beginning.

None of this important work would be possible without The New Albany Community Foundation Lecture Series taking the brave first step of hosting Mariel Hemmingway in 2015 to start the community discussion on mental health.

The foundation has continued this dialogue every year, and in March, Michael Phelps shared his story of mental health and hope.

On May 4, Margaret Trudeau, former first lady of Canada, author and activist for mental health and bipolar disorder, will discuss her journey from mental illness to advocate. We look forward to learning from her and hearing her answer questions from the leaders of our own Teen Community.

We are thankful to The New Albany Community Foundation for all the important work it does in our community and to The Berend Family for their generous donation to make Wellbeing Connection become a dream come true.

Sarah Underhill is the executive director of Wellbeing Connection.