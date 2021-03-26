New Albany police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

A 25-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:25 p.m. March 12 at the intersection of East Dublin-Granville and Fodor roads, according to New Albany Police Department reports.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 45-year-old Groveport woman was arrested for OVI at 3:14 a.m. March 14 at the intersection of East Dublin-Granville Road and Meadway Drive.

• A 31-year-old Johnstown man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:15 p.m. March 13 at the intersection of Johnstown and Woodcrest roads.

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana at 11:07 p.m. March 13 at intersection of Johnstown and Clouse roads.

• A 19-year-old New Albany man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:08 p.m. March 14 on the 7600 block of Swickard Woods.

• A 28-year-old Newark woman was charged with improperly handing a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:20 p.m. March 17 at the intersection of state Route 161 and Johnstown Road.

• A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested on a variety of charges after he was pulled over at 8:57 p.m. March 18 after he was pulled over at the intersection of state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62. He was charged with trafficking in marijuana, having weapons under indictment, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, improper handling of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance after getting pulled over at 7:49 p.m. March 1 at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161.

-Gary Seman/ThisWeek