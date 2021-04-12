New Albany police beat: April 12

ThisWeek group

A robbery was reported at 8:11 a.m. April 4 at a hotel on the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

The clerk told the New Albany police officers the suspect brandished a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

A search for the man was unsuccessful. The clerk said she wasn’t sure if he left the building.

In other recent New Albany police reports:

• A 40-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped 3:36 a.m. April 4 at the intersection of Johnstown and Smith’s Mill Road.

• A 20-year-old woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:03 a.m. April 4 after being pulled over in the 100 block of East Main Street.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek