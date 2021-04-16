German Village Police Beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

A man told the Columbus Division of Police he was the victim of a robbery at 3 a.m. April 8 on the 900 block of Parsons Avenue.

The victim said he and a passenger were asleep in the back seat of his vehicle when the alleged suspect opened the door and demanded wallets and other items.

The victim said that the alleged suspect struck him with his fists about 10 times, causing injury, and took his phone and his wallet, which contained about $150.

The man was treated at the scene by an EMS unit.

In other police reports from German Village and surrounding neighborhoods:

• A woman at a business on the 500 block of Livingston Avenue said she was assaulted by a customer, who spit on her. The victim grabbed some items off the rack near the store's entrance and fled.

• A 26-year-old woman was arrested on burglary charges after she tried to break into a residence at 3:30 a.m. April 7 at the intersection of South Third and East Columbus streets. The woman was caught on surveillance video.

• A man, permitted to stay at another man’s home for a week and was not allowed to return because he wanted to continue to use drugs, damaged the front door and window of a house at 8:30 p.m. April 8 on the 400 block of East Columbus Street.

The victim said he didn’t want to pursue charges. The suspect was treated at the scene for his injuries.

• The window and front door of a business was damaged at 4:40 a.m. April 10 on the 200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

• Police reported to gunshots being fired at 9:03 p.m. April 9 at the intersection of Bruck Street and East Deshler Avenue.

Officers canvased the area and were unable to locate any victims or property struck. Eight spent .22-caliber casings were recovered on Bruck north of Deshler.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek