New Albany Police Beat: April 16

The New Albany Police Department reported that at 6:54 p.m. April 6, 21 window frames valued at $21,000 were stolen on the 8000 block of Loomis Drive.

In other recent New Albany incident reports:

A 55-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for burglary after an incident at 5:07 p.m. April 7 on the 7000 block of New Albany Condit Road.

The homeowner said the man’s activity was picked up by surveillance cameras, which located the suspect in the garage.

• A burglar made off with membership cards to two grocery stores and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, $300 sunglasses and $5 cash after an incident on the 7500 block of Alpath Road.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man was cited for false identifying information, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over at 3:53 p.m. April 9 at the state Route 161 west offramp at Johnston Road.

• A 19-year-old Columbus man was arrested for possession of marijuana after being pulled over 4:09 a.m. on the 9500 block of Johnstown Road.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek