Baseball: New Albany's Andrew Trybus tosses perfect game against Westland

New Albany baseball pitcher Andrew Trybus made his first varsity start on the mound an unforgettable one, throwing a perfect game April 22 in a 13-0, five-inning win over visiting Westland.

Trybus, a junior, threw 38 of his 49 pitches for strikes and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles scored twice in the first inning and blew the game open with eight runs in the third and three in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.

New Albany improved to 13-2 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

Trybus was making his sixth pitching appearance of the season but his first start. He is 4-0 with a 2.10 ERA, 12 strikeouts and four walks in 13 1/3 innings.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave