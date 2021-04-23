New Albany Police Beat: April 23

Four women and one man were arrested for soliciting prostitution April 14 after a crackdown on human trafficking in central Ohio.

According to the New Albany Police Department, the suspects were arrested between 2:27 and 7:47 p.m. at the same location – at Forest and Johnstown roads.

Other charges were filed against some of the individuals. All were cited for soliciting after testing positive for HIV.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

• A 58-year-old Columbus man was arrested for domestic violence and assault after an incident at 7:44 p.m. April 13 on the 9700 block of Johnstown Road.

The man is accused of striking his son after an argument in a restaurant.

• A 50-year-old Zanesville man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after his vehicle was stopped at 10:30 p.m. April 18 in the 9500 block of Johnstown Road.

• A 21-year-old Newark man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance after his vehicle was stopped at 3:24 a.m. April 18 at state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road.

