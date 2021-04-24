New Albany Co. wants 37 residential units on golf course

The New Albany Company has proposed building 37 residential units on lots in the middle of what is called the “east nine” section of the New Albany Country Club Golf Course.

The plan requires some zoning changes that must be approved by New Albany City Council, while the the New Albany Planning Commission will have final say on the project.

“It is a very big deal,” said Tom Rubey, vice president of development for the New Albany Co. “We are working with the country club to do this. The reason we have to go through a zoning process is because part of the golf course, hole No. 5, has been redesigned, modified to accommodate this project.”

The development calls for units ranging from 3,000 square feet for empty-nesters to much larger houses – the size of which will depend on the customer – on 25 acres east of Johnstown Road.

The property was zoned C-PUD – comprehensive planned unit development – in 1998 for 88 residential units.

The proposal would require amendments to the C-PUD classification. According to a site plan submitted submitted to the city, developers want to “amend the 1.d (Lambton Park Central Cluster) and 1.g (golf course) subarea boundaries. Subarea 1.d allows for residential uses and subarea 1.g allows only for golf course uses.”

The application seeks to remove roughly 4.17 acres from subarea 1.g and add it to subarea 1.d. According to the site plan, this would expand the boundary and area of subarea 1.d where residential uses are allowed.

The zoning amendment must be approved by New Albany City Council.

If approved, it would move on to the city planning commission for approval.

Access to the site would be from an extension of Head of Pond Road to the south and Baughman Grant Road to the north, Rubey said.

The city’s planning staff supports the preliminary development plan because it generally conforms with the Neighborhood Residential recommendations of the 2014 New Albany Strategic Plan, according to documents in the rezoning application.

The development currently is unnamed but is casually referred to as the “east nine,” Rubey said.

He said the area is not only scenic for the golf community, but the project would be architecturally compatible with the area, would meet customer demand.

The New Albany Country Club also supports the project, said Paul Hollenbaugh, director of golf at the facility.

“New Albany Country Club is modifying hole No. 5 of the east nine in consultation with Jack Nicklaus and the Nicklaus Design Team,” Hollenbaugh said. “When play resumes on this portion of the course, golfers will find an improved and challenging new par 5.”

