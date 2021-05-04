City Notes: New Albany ready to resume community events

Scott McAfee

Guest columnist

Community events are coming back to New Albany, with coordinators adhering to Franklin County Public Health guidelines – which probably will change throughout the summer.

Honor Ride

The first event in 2021, Project Hero’s Honor Ride, will occur May 29 on Memorial Day weekend. Routes will range from 11 to 63 miles, and they all will begin at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. This Honor Ride raises crucial, life-changing funds in support of Project Hero's programs, which have proven results helping wounded, ill and healing veterans improve their physical and mental health at no cost to them.

Symphony concerts and farmers markets

On June 4, the New Albany Symphony will begin its inaugural “Summer Fun in Rose Run” concert series. These concerts will be a great way for the entire family to unwind and recharge in the park from June through August. On June 24, Healthy New Albany also will resume the farmers market in Market Square from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. These markets will run through Sept. 16.

Fourth of July

Independence Day activities will be held July 3 – a Saturday – this year. The New Albany Symphony Orchestra's New Albany Independence Day 5K will kick off the day’s events at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m. that either will be traditional or travel through neighborhoods like last year. The New Albany Community Events Board and the New Albany Chamber of Commerce are tentatively planning a community festival at 6 p.m. July 3 that would be followed by the city’s fireworks show around 10 p.m.

Founders Day and August events

The chamber’s Taste of New Albany will be Aug. 1, followed by Pelotonia on Aug. 7-8 and Touch-a-Truck at the city's public-services department Aug. 21. Meanwhile, one of New Albany’s favorite events, the Founders Day parade and festival, has been rescheduled this year from May to Aug. 28. Founders Day festivities will begin with the inaugural Healthy New Albany Rose Run 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the Rose Run Park dedication at 10:30 a.m. and the Founders Day parade at 11 a.m. along Dublin-Granville Road near Rose Run Park. Immediately after the parade, the Founders Day festival will be held in the vicinity of Rose Run Park. The festival will include a live performance by The Reaganomics band from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

New amphitheater and Walking Classic

We expect the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater adjacent to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts to open in late August or early September, followed by America’s best walk, the New Albany Walking Classic, on Sept. 19, the A&F Challenge on Sept. 24 and Oktoberfest along Market Street on Sept. 24-25.

Thanks For Giving on Thanksgiving

The last major event of 2021 is the Thanks For Giving 4-Miler, one of the most popular Thanksgiving Day runs in all of central Ohio, with all proceeds benefitting local charities.

Stay tuned for more information about these events by reading the ThisWeek New Albany News in the coming months, following city of New Albany social-media accounts and registering to receive the city’s LIST e-newsletter at newalbanyohio.org/subscribe.

Scott McAfee is chief communications and marketing officer for New Albany.