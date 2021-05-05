New Albany Police Beat: May 5

ThisWeek group

A catalytic converter was removed from a work vehicle while it was parked at a business on Karmar Court, according to a recent New Albany Police Department report.

An employee told police the catalytic converter was cut out, apparently with a machine-powered reciprocating saw, the evening of April 28 or 29.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 22-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension noncompliance and failing to stop at a flashing red light after a traffic stop at 12:56 a.m. April 28 at New Albany-Condit Road and Eagles Way.

• A 53-year-old Vincent man was cited for disorderly conduct after an incident at 7:13 p.m. April 28 at a business on West Campus Road.

• A husband and wife reported identity theft related to fraudulent unemployment benefits through the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services at 9:44 a.m. April 29.

• A 21-year-old Gahanna man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop for no functioning brake lights and an obscured license plate at 2:57 p.m. April 29 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

• A 34-year-old Mansfield man was cited for a stop-sign violation and warned about marijuana possession after a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. May 1 at Fodor Road and Swickard Woods Boulevard.

• A 19-year-old Columbus man was arrested on several charges after a traffic stop for speeding at 3:09 p.m. May 1 at state routes 161 and 605. The charges were illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances – marijuana, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle – transport of a loaded firearm.

• A 20-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for OVI after a report of a reckless driver and subsequent crash into a mailbox at 6:58 p.m. May 2 at North Reynoldsburg New Albany Road and Hawksmoor Drive.

-- Neil Thompson/ThisWeek