New Albany Police Beat: May 12

ThisWeek group

A 21-year-old babysitter from Westerville was arrested for endangering children and simple assault at 1:52 p.m. April 28 at a New Albany home, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The parents of a child under 2 had noticed some bruises on the child and some strange behavior.

They monitored the babysitter with a camera and witnessed her hitting the child in the head and face.

Officers were called, and the woman admitted to striking the child and provided a written statement, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• Someone punctured two driver's side tires on a vehicle parked on the 8800 block of Grate Park Square at 12:24 p.m. May 6.

• A 57-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and OVI after being stopped at 8:58 p.m. May 4 for a traffic-lane violation on state Route 161.

• A 40-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for OVI and improper handling of a firearm at 11:36 p.m. May 4 on state Route 161.

After failing a field-sobriety tests, the man told police he had a gun in the car, according to the report.

• A 28-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of marijuana after his vehicle was observed traveling 92 mph in a 65-mph zone at 12:27 a.m. May 6 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek