New Albany Police Beat: May 18

ThisWeek group

An employee of a business on the 9800 block of New Albany Road was cited for theft after allegedly of taking money from the cash register on four occasions, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Officers arrived at the store at 4:38 p.m. May 10 when police spoke with a resource-protection investigator who was in the process of firing the employee.

The employee is accused of stealing $975.99 total Feb. 20 and May 6, although he is suspected of also raiding the till May 8 and 9. It is unclear how much was taken at that time, the resource-protection investigator told police.

The employee was issued a summons to appear in court.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 61-year-old Granville man was arrested for OVI and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle at 10:06 p.m. May 7 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

• A 26-year-old Blacklick woman was charged with OVI, possession or use of a controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:58 p.m. May 12 at Johnstown Road and Walton Parkway.

• A 32-year-old woman was cited for criminal trespassing at 11:46 p.m. May 12 after an incident at a business on the 8800 block of Smith’s Mill Road.

The incident allegedly was caused by an ongoing domestic dispute, according to the police report.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek