Pride New Albany plans June celebration

Pride New Albany Day will take place on June 24, according to a news release from the Pride New Albany community organization.

Created in partnership with the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, it will be a day to recognize and support the LGBTQ+ community in New Albany and beyond, the release said.

In late May, chamber business members will be mailed Pride New Albany window clings they can display in their windows, the release said.

On May 18, Mayor Sloan Spalding signed a proclamation on behalf of New Albany City Council and residents of New Albany recognizing June 2021 as Pride Month, the release said.

A number of events related events will be held throughout June.

