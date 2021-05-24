Foundation in Focus: New round of grants awarded to New Albany community and school groups

Lynne Redgrave

Guest columnist

The New Albany Community Foundation recently awarded grants to community and school groups.

The grants are made possible through the generosity of hundreds of donors, including families, companies and organizations that have established endowment funds.

Foundation grants fall into four areas of impact, known more widely as New Albany pillars. They are: education and lifelong learning, health and wellness, arts and culture and environmental sustainability and historic preservation.

Annually, the Foundation awards grants in April and October. This round of grants includes:

• $5,000 to the New Albany Symphony Orchestra from the Helena McComb Memorial Fund to support the “Songs From the Heartland” program.

• $13,300 to the New Albany-Plain Local School District for the New Albany Scholars Author Residency program through support from the New Albany PTOs, New Albany Women’s Network, the White family and other donors. The program facilitates accomplished authors spending time with students at New Albany to promote reading, writing and creativity.

• $10,000 to the New Albany Well-Being Connection, with support from the Cindy and Keith Berend family. The foundation awarded a grant of $15,000 in January. The organization provides mental-health resources, education and support to New Albany residents.

• $15,000 to the New Albany Food Pantry, with support from the Chris and Sara Zochowski fund, Teresa and John Archer Family Fund, the Barbara LeVeque Fund and the Nanette and Michael Triplett Fund.

• $2,500 to the ThanksForGiving Fund from the Jennifer and Paul Naumoff family.

• $4,000 to New Albany-Plain Local toward the National Honor Society’s campaign to restore the Memorial Grove in the New Albany High School Commons. Support came from the Diane and Steve Herman Family Fund and the Jennifer and Paul Naumoff Fund.

• $2,500 to the New Albany Symphony Orchestra from the Jackie and Ken Krebs Family Fund.

• $5,000 to Healthy New Albany for the New Albany Farmers Market from the Jackie and Ken Krebs Family Fund.

• $5,000 for the Memorial Garden in the high school commons from the ThanksForGiving fund.

• $5,000 to New Albany Parks and Recreation to support the Michael Lucey Basketball Courts project from the ThanksForGiving fund.

New Albany enjoys a well-earned reputation as a friendly community. Further evidence of that is the culture of giving that is so prevalent in the community.

On behalf of the community foundation grant committee and board of trustees, I want to thank all of the donors, sponsors and foundation fund donors who are impacting the community in positive ways each day.

Lynne Redgrave is a member of the New Albany Community Foundation board of trustees and is chair of the grant committee.