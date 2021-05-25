New Albany Police Beat: May 25

ThisWeek group

Someone destroyed the windows of two vehicles at 9:54 p.m. May 17 on the 100 block of Miller Avenue, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The vandal was wearing light-colored sweats and observed on video using a hammer to break the windows on both the vehicles parked in a driveway.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• Someone spray painted graffiti at 11:54 p.m. May 19 on a storage shed on the first block of West Granville Street.

• A Columbus man was arrested for weapons violations at 12:46 a.m. May 20 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

The charges included possession of an open container of alcohol, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having a weapon under disability.

• A Newark man was arrested on multiple charges after he was stopped by police at Johnstown Road and Walton Way.

The man was arrested for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing official business and identity fraud.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek