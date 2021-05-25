OhioHealth creating medical campus just outside New Albany

OhioHealth is making a $36.2 million investment just outside New Albany on an urgent-care facility and outpatient clinic.

OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus is taking over an 83,000-square-foot building at 5150 E. Dublin-Granville Road in Columbus, just outside New Albany's borders and in the middle of the Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development.

Brian Jepson, president of OhioHealth Central Market, said the project will take about a year and will be completed in two phases, the first involving the relocation of the urgent care relocating from nearby 5610 N. Hamilton Road to the new facility by the end of the year and the outpatient care being phased in after January.

It will offer more than 10 specialties – primary care, sports medicine, neuroscience, endocrinology among them – plus a retail pharmacy, imaging and lab services. About 12,000 square feet will be reserved for future growth, Jepson said.

The medical campus will take over the 3-story brick building constructed in 1998 on 5.5 acres.

“I think it has a really nice presence on Hamilton Road and be seen from (state Route) 161,” said Roland Tokarski, OhioHealth’s vice president of construction, real estate and facilities. “Another interesting thing is to take a look around: We’ve been able to take a community asset and repurpose it for people in the area.”

OhioHealth closed on the property May 18-19. The tenants in the building are being relocated, Jepson said.

“We’ve been the New Albany area and providing services there for more than a decade,” he said. “This is just offering easier access to comprehensive outpatient services.”

Jepson said it’s unclear how many employees will be at the campus. However, the facility will add a number of high-paid employees – such as physicians, physical therapists, nurses, physician’s assistants – to the area, who will be looking for housing, meals and after-work entertainment, he said.

“People do like to live where they work,” he said. “I think it will certainly contribute to the economy there in New Albany in a positive way.”

In related news, OhioHealth has renamed its OhioHealth Emergency Care New Albany facility the OhioHealth Hondros Health Center, after a gift of $2 million from John and Linda Hondros, who live in New Albany.

The money will enable OhioHealth to expand health and wellness services in the New Albany community, OhioHealth officials said.

The emergency-care facility, which will not be moving, also is in Hamilton Quarter at 5868 N. Hamilton Road, less than half a mile and visible from the future OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus.

The medical campus is amid a number of amenities – including a Target store and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus New Albany – in the commercial area of Hamilton Quarter that continues to grow with food and other retail options.

Julie Schunatz, a bartender at Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin-Granville Road, just a short jaunt south of the medical campus, said she likes the sound of professional employees who might enjoy a sandwich for lunch or a drink after work.

“I think it’s awesome,” Schunatz said. “It’s great for the area.”

