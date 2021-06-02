New Albany Police Beat: June 2

ThisWeek group

Between 5 p.m. May 27 and 8 a.m. May 28, plywood valued at $20,000 was reported stolen from a construction site on the 7600 block of Parkside Drive, according to the New Albany Police Department.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 22-year-old Gahanna man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after he was found with a bag of marijuana in his vehicle at 1:17 a.m. May 30 on the 4300 block of Antmon Round.

• A 31-year-old Newark man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug-abuse instruments at 8:30 p.m. May 30 at state routes 161 and 605.

The man initially was pulled over for speeding. He was found to be in possession of a spoon and a hypodermic needle.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek