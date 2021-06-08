New Albany Police Beat: June 8

ThisWeek group

A 24-year-old woman was detained and transported to a local hospital, and her boyfriend, 30, was cited for disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred at 2:07 a.m. June 1 in a parking lot on the 200 block of Market Street, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after the woman had called 911, saying she felt like a threat to herself and others.

The woman and her boyfriend had been involved in a mutual confrontation, according to police.

The man had visible injuries, a bloody nose and bruise around his eye, and blood on his hooded sweatshirt, and the woman was missing her shoes and a shirt, the police report said.

Both appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking before the altercation.

When the man was confronted by officers, the woman began yelling at officers and pushing them.

She continued to struggle with officers, who detained her based on her statements about being a threat to her safety, other persons' safety and the evidence of harming others by the injuries to her boyfriend.

The man was transported to the New Albany police station.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and admitted for a mental-health evaluation.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 34-year-old woman was arrested for multiple offenses at 5:26 p.m. June 4 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

After she was stopped for not having a rear license plate in plain view, an officer found the woman did not have her driver’s license and was wanted on a warrant from another county.

After checking the vehicle, officers found several containers of prescription drugs.

She was charged with two counts of license forfeiture, driving without a valid license and possession of dangerous drugs.

