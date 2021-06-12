Baseball: New Albany tops Walsh Jesuit, will play Elder for Division I state title

AKRON — The New Albany baseball team took Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s best punch within the first five batters of a Division I state semifinal June 12, falling behind 2-0 on two bunt singles, an error, a walk and a sacrifice fly.

But once the Eagles took their turn at the plate, a patient approach reflected in several lengthy at-bats opened the door to a 6-2 victory at Canal Park and a chance at the program’s second state championship.

Two hits and three RBI for Brock Tibbitts, two of which came on a double in a four-run fourth inning that gave New Albany the lead for good, led a seven-hit night for the team.

Ian Hoff and A.C. Clouse followed Tibbitts’ hit with RBI singles of their own, and relief pitchers Andrew Trybus and Brady Conley shut down Walsh Jesuit from there to back up a strong start from Hoff and send the Eagles into the state final against Cincinnati Elder at 7 p.m. June 13.

“We felt like (Tibbitts) could do something special tonight and he did,” said coach Dave Starling, whose team improved to 28-5. “The leadoff error bothered Hoff, but he worked through that. He will come after hitters. His ratio of first-pitch strikes has been high all year. Once he settled in, he got us to where we needed to be.”

Walsh Jesuit starter Ryan Piech, a sophomore and Xavier commit, threw 34 of his 82 pitches in the first inning and lasted 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four.

Tibbitts’ RBI single in the first got New Albany within 2-1, and Oliver Cush tied it with an RBI double in the third.

“It’s a new place to play and a crazy environment. Those first-inning jitters might have hit us,” Tibbitts said. “We were all confident we could rally back. I was just trying to do my job when I was up to bat.”

Hoff retired 11 in a row after his early struggles.

Trybus got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, and Conley pitched a scoreless seventh.

Walsh Jesuit finished 28-4.

“Our relief staff this year has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Starling said. “Tremendous job from those guys.”

Elder, which will seek its first state title since 2005 and 13th overall, defeated Toledo St. John’s 4-1 in the first semifinal June 12.

New Albany’s only championship came in 2004 in Division III.

“It’s a crazy feeling (to play for the championship),” Hoff said. “There’s not a single person here, other than our family and friends, who thought we’d make it here. We love every bit of this.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave