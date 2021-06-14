Baseball: New Albany Eagles hold off Cincinnati Elder to complete run to state title

If Brady Conley was in pain, he wasn’t saying anything.

The New Albany baseball team’s senior pitcher, who broke his left wrist on the first day of preseason practice and didn’t return until May, found himself in his projected role on the final day of the season, trying to close out a win.

He did just that in the Division I state final June 13 at Canal Park in Akron, retiring all five hitters he faced to preserve a 6-5 win in a game the Eagles led 6-1 through 5 ½ innings.

After that, Conley found himself at the bottom of a dogpile as the Eagles celebrated their second state title and their first since 2004, when they were in Division III.

“(My wrist) is still messed up but today; it was worth it. I just dropped to my knees and let them jump on me,” said Conley, a Rio Grande recruit who struck out Jeremy Ward to end the game. “I’m still in shock. It was a little hard to breathe, but it’s over.

“I don’t think there are words that can describe this. I didn’t even think I’d play this year and now here we are winning the state championship, and I came in to close it out. I am a loss for words. I feel like I’m on top of the world right now.”

New Albany, which finished 29-5, started the game with four consecutive hits and scored three runs in the first inning. Junior outfielder Andrew Ecleberry and sophomore outfielder Eli Henderson led off the game with singles, senior catcher Brock Tibbitts singled in Ecleberry and junior outfielder Oliver Cush brought Henderson and Tibbitts home with a two-run triple to right center.

“I knew I was going three (bases) as soon as I hit it,” Cush said. “I think we had this in mind in the preseason. We had one goal, and that was to win state.”

Elder got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Zak Schlachter’s RBI single, but the Eagles extended their lead in the third when Henderson walked, Tibbitts doubled down the left field and both scored on senior first baseman Ian Hoff’s two-run single to center to make it 5-1.

A bases-loaded walk to senior third baseman A.C. Clouse in the fourth extended the lead to 6-1, complementing the pitching of sophomore Elijah Griffith, who allowed two hits and struck out six while walking three in five innings.

The Panthers came back in the sixth on four hits and two walks off junior relievers Caden Robinson and Andrew Trybus, but Conley came on and got a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.

“All year long, they’ve found a way to get out of jams,” said coach Dave Starling, who also coached Reynoldsburg to the state tournament in 2004 and has 507 career victories. “We came out swinging. We talked about how aggressive we needed to be. A three-spot in the first inning puts pressure on people.”

New Albany advanced with a 6-2 semifinal win over Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on June 12. Tibbitts had two hits and three RBI, two of which came on a double in the fourth inning after the Eagles gave up two first-inning runs.

Cush finished with a .449 average and team highs of 44 hits and 35 RBI as well as two home runs. He was one of five players with at least 30 hits, followed by Tibbitts (.372, 35 hits, 23 RBI), Hoff (.361, 30 hits, 27 RBI), Clouse (.354, 35 hits, 24 RBI), Henderson (.341, 15 hits) and Ecleberry (.327, 36 hits, 20 RBI).

Hoff went 9-3 on the mound, and Griffith was 7-1.

Tibbitts, an Indiana recruit, was OCC-Ohio Division Player of the Year and honorable mention all-state. Hoff was first-team all-league, Clouse, Cush and Ecleberry were second-team all-league, Griffith earned special mention all-league and junior outfielder Cam Behaein (.467, 21 hits) was named honorable mention all-league.

Clouse is an Adrian recruit. Senior second baseman Mattox Mead has signed with Rio Grande.

Robinson, who missed most of the season because of an elbow injury and did not pitch until the state final, is a Memphis commit.

Also eligible to return are sophomores Ben Clark (DH/C/2B) and Oliver Shroyer (SS/2B).

“These guys said they wanted to wear the uniform as long as they possibly could,” Starling said. “The adversity we had and how we overcame that, this run through the tournament was amazing.”

•Record: 29-5 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Grove City (11-4), New Albany (10-5), Gahanna, Pickerington North and Westerville Central (all 8-7), Westland (0-15)

•Seniors lost: Patrick Berry, A.C. Clouse, Brady Conley, Jack Daly, Ian Hoff, Mattox Mead and Brock Tibbitts

•Key returnees: Cam Behaein, Oliver Cush, Andrew Ecleberry, Elijah Griffith, Eli Henderson and Caden Robinson

•Postseason: Defeated Whetstone 11-0 (5 inn.); def. Watkins Memorial 7-6; def. Olentangy Liberty 5-2; def. Lancaster 4-2; def. Olentangy Orange 3-1; def. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6-2; def. Cincinnati Elder 6-5 in Division I state final