Baseball: New Albany holds off Cincinnati Elder rally to capture Division I state championship

AKRON — The New Albany baseball team started the Division I state championship game June 13 with four consecutive hits, scoring three runs in the first inning before holding off a late Cincinnati Elder comeback to win 6-5 at Canal Park and capture the program’s second title.

Brock Tibbitts had two hits, Oliver Cush punctuated the big first inning with a two-run double and the Eagles added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to win their first championship since 2004, when they were in Division III.

New Albany jumped on Elder starter Kellen Sandhas immediately, scoring three runs on four hits in the first after Sandhas had thrown shutouts in his previous two postseason starts.

Andrew Ecleberry and Eli Henderson led off the game with singles, Tibbitts singled in Ecleberry and Cush brought Henderson and Tibbitts home with a two-run triple to right center.

“Our plan was just coming out and looking for first-pitch fastballs. We wanted to jump on that, come out hot and put the pressure on them to come back,” Cush said. “His off-speed pitches were really good so we were looking for fastballs we could drive. …

“That start jump-started our whole team.”

Elder got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Zak Schlachter’s RBI single, but the Eagles extended their lead in the third when Henderson walked, Tibbitts doubled down the left field and both scored on Ian Hoff’s two-run single to center that made it 5-1.

A bases-loaded walk to A.C. Clouse in the fourth extended the lead to 6-1, and New Albany ended up needing every one of those runs.

Elder roared back in the sixth on four hits and two walks off Eagles relievers Caden Robinson and Andrew Trybus. Jacob Sabato had a two-run single, a passed ball scored another run and a Luke Vaughn single made it 6-5 before Brady Conley came on in relief and got a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.

Conley retired the Panthers in order in the seventh, striking out Jeremy Ward to set off a wild celebration.

“I’m still in shock,” Conley said. “It was nerve-wracking but it felt familiar. I just knew I had one job to do and that was to go out and throw strikes. That’s what I did. I have a great group of guys behind me, a great defense.”

New Albany finished 29-5. Starting pitcher Elijah Griffith struck out six, walked three and allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Elder, which was seeking its state-record 13th championship and 21st state tournament appearance, tied for most all-time with Coldwater, finished 25-9.

“You can’t tell these young men they can’t compete with anybody and they proved that,” Eagles coach Dave Starling said, choking back some emotion. “They just proved that.”

