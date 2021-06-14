Eagle Eye on Education: 'Roller coaster ride' of 2020-21 school year comes to end

Michael L. Sawyers

Guest columnist

Congratulations to all.

We have made it to the end of the school year. The ride has come to a stop. We have said repeatedly during the 2020-21 school year that it would be a roller coaster ride, and we certainly experienced the highs, the lows, the twists, the turns and the surprises that come from around the corner.

We did it together, and we are stronger for it as a community.

We learned how to navigate a world where our learning model, operational needs or health and safety protocols could turn on a dime. Whether it was our students, parents, faculty and staff navigating a hybrid model, entirely working and learning from home in our virtual-learning program (when we had the great opportunity to have all in-person learners back on our campus – we (you) did it.

Regardless of what we experienced in our world this past school year, we still had the opportunity to provide our students with many of the time-honored New Albany-Plain Local Schools traditions. We recognized our seniors and their accomplishments as a class with a Celebration of Excellence, celebrating Aditya Akula as valedictorian and Arshiya Ahsan as salutatorian, as well as the annual Senior Seminar Exhibition, awarding Meghana Karthic with the Project of Excellence and Gavin Fancher with the Project of the Year.

The class of 2021 truly is an accomplished class. Its students have amazed us with their creativity, their leadership and their successes in academics, athletics, the arts and service.

Similar to the classes which preceded them, they have excelled beyond the levels of the classes before them and earned greater heights of achievement. They have earned the traditional rites of passage of high school graduation, and our entire community is proud of them.

The class of 2021 includes thirteen National Merit Scholarship Program finalists and seven commended scholars, six young men and two young women committed to serve our country in the armed forces and 37 students committed to take their game to the next level in collegiate athletics. Their character, scholastic success, personalities and footprints have adorned our district campus for years. Collectively, we are better because of them.

In addition to honoring and celebrating our graduates, we also must recognize the inspiration and leadership of our teachers, administrators and staff, the wisdom and support of their family and friends and the investment of our entire community in helping them become the adults they are today.

Some other traditions and opportunities that we were able to continue included the safe return of the performing arts at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts for high school, middle school and elementary choir, band and orchestra students, middle school and high school theater programs, National Honor Society induction, BizTown for fifth grade, Entrepreneur Day for fourth grade, the sixth-grade Sidewalk Chalk Celebration, Carnival of the Animals for first grade, Lunch on the Lawn, Clap Outs, Bubble Day, Dance Party and other celebrations for our kindergarten and preschool students and so much more.

The determination and success on the fields, courses, courts and in the water resulted in state championships for boys baseball, girls golf, girls swimming and boys tennis doubles, state runner-up in boys soccer, boys tennis and girls lacrosse and district or regional championships for other student-athletes.

We thank our faculty, staff, administration and school board for everything they’ve done to achieve the best academic and developmental outcomes for each of our students, regardless of the learning model. It was impossible to know in August 2020 the anticipated roller coaster that we would be on and how well we would adjust and adapt along the way. You have persevered during an unprecedented time.

As we welcome summer, we will continue to actively plan for the future. We look forward to the fall that will hopefully return us to a "normal" school year beginning Aug. 19 and welcoming all of our students back to our learning campus.

Please be assured that more detailed information regarding the 2021-22 school year will be forthcoming before the first day of school in August. For now, enjoy the summer recess. We’ve earned it.

I encourage our staff, students and families to celebrate the conclusion of a challenging school year while maintaining kindness, gratitude and joy for yourself and others. This pandemic has required all of us to accept that we are not in control of the events (E) that will occur; however, we can control how we choose to respond (R) to directly influence the outcomes (O) produced.

On behalf of everyone in the New Albany-Plain Local School District, please accept my sincere thanks and appreciation for allowing us to serve our students, parents, and community. Go Eagles!

Michael L. Sawyers is superintendent of the New Albany-Plain Local School District.