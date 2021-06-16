Pride New Albany will continue monthlong celebration at first farmers market of season

Pride New Albany will continue a monthlong celebration at the season's first New Albany Farmers Market, to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 24 in Market Square.

Local businesswoman Megan Lindholm plans on attending the market to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Pride New Albany organization.

Lindholm is owner 634 Spirit, a specialty clothing store at 5828 Zarley St. that sells Pride T-shirts, towels and other merchandise.

She said she plans to take some order forms to the market so that others can purchase colorful togs and such and show their backing of the gay community.

“I would have to say, I haven’t met anybody who hasn’t been accepting and loving” in New Albany, Lindholm said.

Alexandra Fox, founder and executive director of Pride New Albany, said she will have a table at the market, welcoming people to support and join the organization.

The farmers market is just one activity in the month\long celebration led by Pride New Albany, Fox said.

It started with Mayor Sloan Spalding signing a proclamation recognizing June 2021 as Pride Month.

The New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library throughout the month showed customers how to browse and check out titles from the Pride Book Spotlight and take a handmade Pride-themed bookmark created by a New Albany High School group, Sexuality and Gender Acceptance, or SAGA.

Pride banners are flying in the community, and rainbow stickers are on display in local stores who support the community, Fox said.

Other activities will follow the farmers market event, she said.

“Inclusion is awesome,” Fox said. “It means making sure that everyone feels like they belong, at every age.

“This is important in our New Albany community and in every community. We want people to feel like they are accepted and supported no matter what.”

Meanwhile, the farmers market, which will be held every Thursday through Sept. 16, will begin in traditional fashion with vendors selling fresh produce, bread, honey, arts and crafts and artisan products, market manager Emily Snyder said.

It is typically a big draw, Snyder said.

“We get probably on average 1,000 to 1,200 people per week,” she said.

