Foundation in Focus: Foundation, NAWN work together to strengthen community bonds

Cherie Nelson

Guest columnist

In 2008, as the New Albany community and New Albany-Plain Local School District were preparing to dedicate the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, preview tours were offered for the new venue.

Among those participating were members of the New Albany Women’s Network.

By that time, the women’s group had become a force for good, supporting any number of charitable causes and providing a way for neighbors to connect.

Following the tour, the NAWN members offered to volunteer for the weeklong events that would introduce the community to the McCoy Center.

Fast forward to 2021, and history is repeating itself.

NAWN leaders recently toured the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, which is scheduled to be dedicated Aug. 31. And like their predecessors, they offered to volunteer for the amphitheater dedication and benefit.

This is just another chapter in the long, impactful relationship between NAWN and the foundation.

Through the years, they have partnered to erect a playground, launched New Albany’s Safety Town program, helped establish a homework help center in the library, supported the New Albany Scholars Author Residency program in the schools and helped renovate the Plain Township Fire Department kitchen, just to name a few.

Tens of thousands of New Albany children are safer because they participated in Safety Town, and the author-residency program, now in it’s tenth year, has inspired tens of thousands of students to love reading and writing.

As a former foundation board member and a founding mother of NAWN, I am particularly proud of how these organizations continue to invest in our community, with their time, talent and treasure.

Both organizations have experienced many transitions in leadership through the years, but a common thread throughout their existence has been a commitment to bringing people together in a spirit of community stewardship.

We look forward to the dedication of the beautiful amphitheater in August. It promises to serve as a unique, intimate venue for the community to gather and be enriched.

As we celebrate the families, companies and public partners who made it possible, please take a moment to thank the members of NAWN who will be working the events as volunteers.

They are yet another demonstration of how New Albany residents stack hands to build our extraordinary community.

Cherie Nelson is a former member of the New Albany Community Foundation board of trustees, a founding member of the New Albany Women's Network and is executive director of the New Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.