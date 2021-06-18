Sheetz plans to open third central Ohio store in New Albany on June 22

ThisWeek Staff

Central Ohio's third Sheetz location is expected to open June 22 in New Albany.

The store at 9905 Johnstown Road marks the second in about a week, according to a June 17 news release from the chain's marketing arm. The other was at 5238 Alum Creek Drive in Obetz on June 16. It's first central Ohio location was at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware on April 13.

The New Albany location will feature Sheetz' Made-to-Order menu, through which customers can order any customized specialty drinks or food items "around the clock," the release said.

Sheetz is planning to open more than a dozen central Ohio locations this year and could open 50 in the next five years, Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer, has said.

"We'll have sites all over town – on every side of Columbus – in a year to a year and a half," he said.

The fourth store near central Ohio is expected to open in Circleville in early July, according to Harry Hammel, speaking on Sheetz' behalf.

Each store will have at least 30 employees, Sheetz said, and "by the end of five years or so here, we should have over 1,500 local employees that we'll hire."

As part of its continued stated commitment to the communities it serves, Sheetz will present checks to local nonprofits, including $2,500 each to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Special Olympics of Ohio.

Sheetz, established in 1952 and based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, currently operates 625 store locations across Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, the release said, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. To learn more about Sheetz and its central Ohio plans, go to SheetzIsComing.com.

