Sheetz makes debut in New Albany on June 22

Things were humming right along on the June 22 opening day of the new Sheetz in New Albany.

Wendy Thompson was ordering a breakfast sandwich on one of the business' signature touchscreen pads, which displayed her number when she completed the transaction.

“That’s cool,” said Thompson, a Mansfield resident who sells blinds and drapes in central Ohio.

Thompson had been to other Sheetz stores but made her first visit to its third central Ohio location at 9905 Johnstown Road in New Albany on its opening day.

“I think it’s nice; it’s clean,” she said.

The Sheetz chain, which is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, combines fuel services with a convenience store and a made-to-order cafe.

Central Ohio has been abuzz since the family-owned owned chain, which operates more than 600 stores in six states, announced it was scouting locations in late 2019.

The cafe got two thumbs up from New Albany residents Deborah Rowell and Bob Kramer, who were having lunch.

Rowell was dining on a two-handed “quesarito,” and Kramer was eating a chicken sandwich.

“We love the food,” Rowell said. “We had a little trouble with the (touchscreen).”

“We’re very happy with it,” Kramer said.

The interior of the convenience store features rows of colorful bags of candy and snacks, coolers full of pop and other drinks, coffee and milkshake stations and a walk-in beer cooler.

The cafe section seats about 30.

All dishes from the cafe are customizable and prepared per order. The lengthy menu offers such classics as breakfast bites, burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, subs, macaroni and cheese, fish, hot dogs and pizza.

Sheetz already has opened its first two central Ohio stores in Delaware and Groveport.

The company plans to 10 to 12 more central Ohio stores in 2021 and could open almost 50 in the next five years, company officials said.

All locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

First-timers Ken and Carol Johnson stopped by the New Albany store June 22 to see what all the fuss was about.

“It’s beautiful,” Carol Johnson said. “The pastries, they say they bring them fresh every day.”

“In addition to when we get gas, we’ll probably get something to eat,” Ken Johnson said.

