Easton Town Center welcoming three new restaurants, three retailers
Gary Seman Jr.
ThisWeek group
Six new retailers and restaurants are now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center in northeast Columbus.
According to a June 22 news release from Easton officials, the new restaurants are Brassica, opening June 25 at 4012 Townsfair Way; Another Broken Egg, which is planning a fall opening at 3942 Townsfair Way; and Afra Grill, also expected to open in fall 3922 Townsfair Way.
New retailers are UpWest, now open at 4074 the Strand W.; Buff City Soap, slated for a July opening at 4044 Morse Crossing; and Boss Gal Beauty Bar, scheduled for a September opening 4129 Worth Ave.
They join the mix of more than 250 fashion, dining and entertainment offerings at Easton, officials said.
