Easton Town Center welcoming three new restaurants, three retailers

Six new retailers and restaurants are now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center in northeast Columbus.

According to a June 22 news release from Easton officials, the new restaurants are Brassica, opening June 25 at 4012 Townsfair Way; Another Broken Egg, which is planning a fall opening at 3942 Townsfair Way; and Afra Grill, also expected to open in fall 3922 Townsfair Way.

New retailers are UpWest, now open at 4074 the Strand W.; Buff City Soap, slated for a July opening at 4044 Morse Crossing; and Boss Gal Beauty Bar, scheduled for a September opening 4129 Worth Ave.

They join the mix of more than 250 fashion, dining and entertainment offerings at Easton, officials said.

