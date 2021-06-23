New Albany will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 with parade, festival, fireworks

The theme of New Albany’s Independence Day parade gives a nod to safety officials who dealt with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis.

Titled “Honoring Frontline Heroes,” the parade steps off at 11 a.m. July 3 at New Albany Intermediate School, 177 N. High St.

The parade, festival and fireworks were canceled last year because of COVID-19.

“I think people are really hungry to get out and celebrate,” said Hans Schell, spokesman for the New Albany Independence Day & Festival.

The grand marshals are Diane Doucette, president and chief operating officer of Mount Carmel New Albany; Greg Jones, chief of the New Albany Police Department; and Jack Rupp, chief of the Plain Township Fire Department.

The parade route is new this year.

It will proceed south on High Street, east on East Dublin-Granville Road near the new Rose Run Park, where Bob Nunnally, a local television meteorologist for Channel 4, and Rob Yanok, a motivational speaker, will emcee the event from a stage.

The parade will conclude at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Awards will be presented for best parade theme, the mayor's award for best community spirit and the presidential award for the most patriotic.

Schell said the event usually receives 55 to 60 entries representing 500 to 600 people.

“My guess, this will be an enormously large crowd both for the parade and the festival,” he said.

Early celebrators can join in the Independence Day 5K, which starts at 8 a.m. in Market Square.

Registration is open until the day of the race at na5krace.com. The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children and free for toddlers who do the 20-yard crawl, said Heather Garner, executive director of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, which presents the race.

A virtual event was held last year.

“Our registration is ahead of where we were in 2019, so we’re ready to welcome a group of walkers and runners back to Market Square,” Garner said.

The festival will begin at 6 p.m. on the south side of the New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Activities include the band Conspiracy Theory, which will perform from 6 to 9:30 p.m., bounce houses, face painting, character artists, balloon-making clowns and photo booths, Schell said.

Eight food trucks selling savory items and four dessert trucks will line East Dublin-Granville Road.

Patrons at the field will have an unobstructed view of the fireworks, expected to launch at 10 p.m.

“I think people are anxious,” Shell said.

