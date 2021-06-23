Steiner + Associates proposes North of New Albany mixed-use plan

A mixed-use development offering a range of housing options, retail uses and new parks and recreation amenities is under consideration by the city of New Albany.

Local developer Steiner + Associates wants to build North of New Albany, or NoNA, on 30 acres bordered by Central College Road, New Albany Condit Road and Walton Parkway.

“The development plan for this 30-acre site creates a unique living and gathering space north of the (state Route) 161 expressway that aligns with the city of New Albany’s recently updated Engage New Albany strategic plan calling for broader residential options for all stages of life, walkable neighborhood restaurant and retail options, and the preservation and enhancement of the natural features of Sugar Run Creek,” Laura Wedekind, president of Steiner + Associates, said in a prepared statement.

According to documents filed with the city, the housing would include a mix of single-family houses, townhomes, senior living, affordable apartments and other residences within walking distance to office space, restaurants and retail businesses, as well as improvements to natural landscapes.

The development would be anchored by public gathering places.

Company officials noted that NoNA is consistent not only with Engage New Albany but also Insight2050, a Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission collaborative initiative to help central Ohio communities plan for the population growth and development that is expected to occur over the next 30 years.

The New Albany Planning Commission on June 21 unanimously approved several pieces of legislation on to allow for the development.

The planning commission added some conditions, such as the text must be revised to require all new roads and alleys to be dedicated publicly and to make necessary zoning-text changes related to such components as building height, green features and door materials so that they are subject to staff approval.

The property must be rezoned as Infill Planned-Unit Development, as PUD districts permit the use of more flexible land-use regulations and provide flexible design and development standards in order to facilitate the most advantageous land-development techniques, said Stephen Mayer, planning manager for New Albany.

New Albany City Council will make the ultimate decision on North of New Albany, Mayer said.

The legislation is expected to be introduced to council in July.

Cherie Nelson, executive director of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, said she sees NoNA as a benefit to the city by appealing not only to empty nesters but all age groups who have different economic considerations for housing.

Entertainment and mobility options make it even more attractive, Nelson said.

“It’s not just bars and restaurants but things to do,” she said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary