New Albany: Coming Up

, 7 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at Village Hall, 99 W. Main St.

New Albany Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at Village Hall.

New Albany Architectural Review Board, 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Village Hall.

New Albany City Council, 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Village Hall.

Rocky Fork Blacklick Accord, 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Hall.

Plain Township board of trustees, 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Plain Township fire station, 9500 Johnstown Road.

Plain Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Plain Township fire station.

Plain Township Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Plain Township fire station.

Columbus Folk Dancers, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, 15 Clinton Heights Ave., Columbus. Guests may participate in recreational international folk dancing. Beginners are welcome, and the first lesson is free. For details, go to recfolkdancecolumbus.org/CFD, call 614-262-7248 or email ljsdancer@gmail.com.

Women’s Institute for Financial Education, nonprofit divorce workshop, “What Every Woman Needs to Know About Divorce,” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second Saturday every other month at Hamilton Capital Management, 5025 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The sessions will be led by a marriage-and-family therapist, a financial adviser and a family-law attorney. Topics include the emotional, financial and legal aspects of divorce, geared toward women who are contemplating a divorce or in a divorce. Free, but registration is recommended. To register, go to secondsaturdaycolumbus.com. For more information, contact Kitty Hedges at 614-545-4015 or Community Service Employment Program helps unemployed kmh@hamiltoncapital.com.

AARP Foundation, helping senior Franklin, Delaware and Licking county workers age 55 and over secure employment. The program offers paid work experience, specialized training, upgrading of skills and job-search assistance. Age, income and residency requirements apply. Call 614-258-7295 or 614-322-0600, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meetings

Rotary Club of New Albany, 8:15 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Wesley Woods at New Albany community, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., New Albany. For details, go to narotary.org or call 858-254-7434.

Kiwanis Club of New Albany, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Marburn Academy, 9555 Johnstown Road, New Albany. For more information, contact Debbie at 614-477-6791 or dsmoore100@att.net.

New Albany Communicators, 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at New Albany First Church of the Nazarene, 6000 Johnstown Road. A Toastmasters International club. For information, call 614-204-2283 or 614-440-1994 or email president-1293730@toastmastersclubs.org or vped-1293730@toastmastersclubs.org.

Veterans breakfasts, 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month at the Central Ohio Military Museum, 1010 High St., Harrisburg. Veterans may have coffee and doughnuts and listen to a guest speaker. For details, call 614-992-4110.

The New Neighbors League of Columbus offers group activities and social events for new residents of central Ohio. The group’s purpose is to bring together new neighbors to establish friendships and assist in the adjustment to new surroundings. The fee to join is $60. For more information, call 614-636-6652, email nnlcolumbus@yahoo.com or visit newneighborscolumbus.com.

AmSpirit Business Connections-Port Columbus Chapter, 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Brook Hollow Conference Center, 676 Brook Hollow, Gahanna. This national organization helps sales representatives, entrepreneurs and professionals succeed by creating a forum where they can exchange referrals with others. Guests are welcome.

AmSpirit Business Connections-New Albany/Gahanna Chapter, 7:45 a.m. Fridays at Scrambler Marie’s, 5729 N. Hamilton Road. The program focuses on networking opportunities for small businesses and professionals. Contact Dan Wolt at 614-419-9103.

Easton-New Albany Chapter of the Accountant Information Market, 11:45 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Scrambler Marie’s (order off menu), 5729 N. Hamilton Road. The group sponsors programs that support the accounting profession through CPE classes and provides networking opportunities. Call 614-478-8187 or email john@accountantinformationmarket.com.

Inventors Network meetings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Tuesdays at Rev1 Ventures, 1275 Kinnear Road, Columbus. The meetings will feature educational presentations and discussions about the invention process. Membership costs $40 per year; annual dues are not prorated for partial-year membership. Nonmember admission costs $5 per meeting at the door. For details, go to inventorscolumbus.com or call 614-470-0144.

Shipwrights of Central Ohio, a group for ship modelers, 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. For information, visit shipwrightsofohio.org.

American Legion Post 171, 7:30 p.m. and Auxiliary, 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the post, 393 E. College Ave. Guests are invited. Call Mike Etling at 614-890-4050 or Kim Mann (Auxiliary) at 614-266-2695.

Capitol City Chorus (Barbershop), rehearsals, 7 p.m. Mondays at First Community Congregational Church, 470 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna. For information, go to capitolcitychorus.org.

AmSpirit Business Connections-Towne Centre Chapter, 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Logan’s Roadhouse, 3969 Morse Crossing. The program focuses on networking opportunities. Contact Tom Anderson at 614-679-0912 or tom.anderson@excelleweb.com, or go to amspirit.com.

, 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month and 2 p.m. every fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus. For more information, call 614-882-8986.

Family Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Mount Carmel New Albany auditorium, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road. This support group is for caregivers and family members caring for those with mental illness. For details, call 614-501-6264.

Diabetes Support Group, sponsored by Mount Carmel-St. Ann’s Hospital, 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except holidays) at the hospital, 500 Cleveland Ave., Westerville. Participants will receive information on diabetes and diabetes self-care activities. Those diagnosed with diabetes and their family members and friends are invited. Free. For more information, call Suzanne at 614-865-7254. Meetings are subject to change.

Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, support groups for patients with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and their family members, meeting in Reynoldsburg and Delaware. Visit ccfa.org/chapters/centralohio for times and dates or call 614-889-6060.

Al-Anon, for friends and families of alcoholics; for meeting information, visit coafg.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in Room 202 at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 S. Third St. Open to anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Call Tricia Bingham at 614-457-6003 before attending the first time to verify the meeting time. For respite care, call 614-939-0350.