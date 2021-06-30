City Notes: Businesses make New Albany exponentially better

Joseph Stefanov

Guest columnist

You often hear about key factors that quantify a community’s quality of life, things like great neighborhoods, excellent schools, friendly neighbors, parks and trails, a commitment to the arts, proximity to shopping and strong city services.

These factors are essential to high-functioning communities; and some, like lifelong learning, health and wellness, sustainability and the arts, are community pillars here in New Albany.

There is, however, another key factor many don’t think about when they are preparing to buy a home or describing their community to others: business investment.

Business investment and corporate leadership are essential to our success here in New Albany.

Local income-tax revenues from the businesses and their employees based here account for more than 80% of our general-fund revenues to pay for city services like community policing, snow removal, neighborhood parks and leaf collection. Those same revenues derived from local income taxes also pay for infrastructure we use every day, from New Albany’s nearly 280 miles of streets, 295 miles of water and sewer lines and 55 miles of leisure trails throughout the community.

Do property taxes pay for these improvements? In large part, the answer is no. Although property taxes are critical for quality schools, fire and emergency-medical services, and various county and library services, they account for just 5% of revenues for city services and infrastructure.

This is why the creation and maintenance of strong business relationships is paramount to a fiscally healthy community.

Without New Albany’s corporate partners, including Facebook, Google, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lower.com, Aetna, Bob Evans, the newly announced Amgen and many other businesses large and small, our current level of city services and infrastructure improvements would not be possible. This includes construction of Rose Run Park, the upgrades to our neighborhood parks that are beginning this year and the acquisition and development of our new Taylor Farm Park.

New Albany would look and be a lot different without our business partners. They not only create jobs that generate revenues so essential to our city services, they become community partners. They provide internships to our high school and college students, as well as grants to our schools and local nonprofits, including the New Albany Food Pantry.

Like our residents, our corporate citizens add to the vibrancy and strength of our community, making it a wonderful place to live, work and interact with friends, neighbors and visitors.

In short, they make New Albany better than it ever could be without them.

Joseph Stefanov is city manager for New Albany.