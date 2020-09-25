Northland police beat: Sept. 25

ThisWeek group

A 27-year-old Columbus man was charged with criminal damaging after Columbus police said he admitted to causing nearly $30,000 in damages by running over three motorcycles near the intersection of East Dublin-Granville Road and Sharon Woods Boulevard between 5:39 and 6:06 p.m. Sept. 19.

According to police, the man said he ran over the motorcycles in retaliation for an incident that had occurred the previous night when he was in his vehicle at the intersection. He said he was admiring the motorcycles when a 49-year-old Columbus man began yelling at him to go away.

The 27-year-old man said he began to drive away, but the second man gave chase with a pool cue and smashed out the left-rear window of his vehicle, causing $250 in damage. Police reports said the older man was charged with menacing.

The first man told police that in retaliation, he ran over the older man’s motorcycle after he parked it at a bar near the intersection of East Dublin-Granville Road and Sharon Woods Boulevard, causing $10,000 in damage. He admitted he also ran over motorcycles owned by a 39-year-old Columbus woman and a 47-year-old Columbus man, causing $10,000 in damage to each.

In other Northland-area police reports:

• The Reynoldsburg Police Department reported the theft of a package containing a Reynoldsburg Police badge valued at $100 from a residence on the 6300 block of Busch Boulevard between Aug. 5 and Sept. 16.

• A woman on the 6300 block of Fair Crest Road reported another woman cut screens to the windows of her residence, causing $100 damage, between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A man on the 1900 block of Faymeadow Avenue told police someone knocked over a campaign sign in his yard and spray-painted one side with the words “Enough is Enough” and the other side with “BLM,” causing $5 in damage. Additionally, his residence was egged, causing $100 in damage.

A Columbus man reported he was robbed by a male on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 15. The man said he lost $103 after the robber approached him and demanded money.

• Employees at an ice-cream parlor on the 2400 block of Home Acre Drive reported someone broke into the business between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and stole $600 in cash. A door frame valued at $400 also was damaged, as was a window valued at $300.

• A man on the 5800 block of Spring Run Drive reported someone reached into his residence through an open window between 12:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. Sept. 16 and stole a backpack valued at $50 and containing a wallet valued at $50 and keys valued at $10. Police reports said the wallet contained $350 and the thief used the man’s debit card to withdraw another $500 from his account.

• Two firearms valued together at $1,500 were reported stolen from a residence on the 3100 block of Vista View Boulevard between 11 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Entry was gained by force, causing $250 in damage to a door and door frame, police reports said.

• A woman on the 2400 block of Pinecrest Drive reported a man she knows slashed the tires to her vehicle at 6:42 a.m. Sept. 20, causing $300 in damage.

• A woman on the 5000 block of Julie Place reported someone shot out the back window to her vehicle between 10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 7:03 a.m. Sept. 21, causing $500 in damage.

• A man on the 1800 block of Forest Maple Lane reported shots were fired into his residence between midnight and 9 a.m. Sept. 15, causing $1,200 in damages to a door, door frame, siding and drywall.

• A Columbus man reported the theft of a check valued at $1,010 from a mailbox on the 1600 block of Gypsy Lane between Aug. 18 and Sept. 19.