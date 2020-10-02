Downtown Columbus' North Market welcomes Preston's: A Burger Joint

The North Market announced today, Oct. 2, the addition of Preston's: A Burger Joint as the newest merchant to join the downtown Columbus facility, 59 Spruce St.

Preston's will serve its most popular items, including its smash-grilled burger made from Ohio beef, American cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.

Owned by chef Matthew Heaggans, CFO Letha Pugh and CEO Reed Woogerd, Preston's sources all of its beef locally and prepares most everything from scratch, the release said.

"We know Columbus wants to eat more Preston’s burgers, and we want to make that dream a reality," Woogerd said in a prepared statement. "Opening in the North Market is a great first step for the expansion of our business.

"Downtown Columbus has a rich history and is home to a lot of new businesses and residents and we’re excited to be a part of it," he continued. "We want to be another great destination for those that live and/or work in the neighborhood and give visitors another reason to explore Columbus."

