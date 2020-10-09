Northland police beat: Oct. 15

A 26-year-old man lost a portion of his ear during a robbery in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to a report of men fighting outside a restaurant in the area at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

A witness told police two men attacked the 26-year-old, and all three fell through the glass front door of the restaurant.

According to the report, the victim drove himself to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., following the fight. There, he reportedly refused to identify the suspects but told police they approached him and assaulted him before stealing his backpack, valued at $25.

The victim further told police that during the incident, one of the suspects bit him in the ear. Police said the portion of the man’s ear was foundat the scene and transported to the hospital.

In other Northland-area incident reports:

• A man in the 2000 Quail Ridge Street reported he was scammed out of an undisclosed amount of money between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 after he sent a check to someone portraying themselves via telephone as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The victim told police the check was endorsed by “Taylor Pleasant.”

• A man in the 1800 block of Meander Drive reported between 11 a.m. Sept. 30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 1 someone shot a bullet through the passenger door and the backseat of his vehicle while parked outside his residence, causing $1,000 in damage.

• A woman in the 1600 block of Calgary Drive reported the theft of jewelry valued together at $1,200 between 5:30 and 9:09 p.m. Oct. 1.

• A carry bag valued at $100, a wallet valued at $50, three credit cards, two personal identification cards and asthma medication reportedly were stolen from a man’s vehicle while parked near the intersection of Iao Boardwalk and East Dublin-Granville Road between 1 and 1:43 a.m. Oct. 4. Entry to the vehicle reportedly was gained by breaking a driver’s side window, causing $200 in damage.

• A woman in the 5400 block of Ravine Bluff Court reported the theft of packages containing clothing valued at $125 and perfume valued at $9 from her front porch between 9 a.m. and 5:58 p.m. Sept. 30.

• A woman in the 2900 block of Blossom Avenue reported a known male caused $25 in damages to a cabinet at her residence and stole $5 worth of medication between noon Sept. 30 and 5:45 p.m. Oct. 4. Additionally, a man at the same address reported a known male stole tools valued together at $95 during the same time period.

• A supermarket in the 5400 block of Sandalwood Boulevard reported it was robbed of $2,100 by an unidentified suspect at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 30.

• A handicap sign valued at $45 was stolen from a man’s yard in the 5100 block of Kingshill Drive between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1

• A man in the 4800 block of Hummingbird Court North reported he was robbed of his cellphone, valued at $975, by an unknown man with a knife as the victim exited his vehicle at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 3.

• “Rare coins” valued at $1,500, additional coins valued at $300 and jewelry valued together at $1,750 reportedly was stolen from a woman’s residence in the 5600 block of Forest Ash Lane between 8 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Oct. 5.