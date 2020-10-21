Carfagna's Market moving from Northland to Gemini Place in 2021

Carfagna's Market, a Northland institution for decades, is moving to a new location near Polaris Fashion Place.

The Carfagna family is moving both the market on East Dublin-Granville Road and Carfagna's Kitchen on Polaris Parkway into the former Earth Fare market at 1440 Gemini Place.

The new location, which will be known as Carfagna's Famous Market & Ristorante, will be more than twice the size of the current market and kitchen spaces combined, and it will allow the family to build a destination store, restaurant, deli and wine and liquor shop.

It is expected to open in spring 2021, according to the company's Instagram account.

But the move also will leave a big hole in Northland, where the family has operated Carfagna's Market at 1405 E. Dublin-Granville Road since 1971.

"The Northland area is where I grew up," said Dino Carfagna, who runs the business with his brother, Sam. "All of us went to DeSales. We lived in Minerva Park. We've been part of Northland; that’s one reason we didn’t want to move too far away."

Dino and Sam Carfagna's grandfather, Saturnino "Sam" Carfagna, opened the first Carfagna's Market on Cleveland Avenue in the Linden neighborhood in 1937. That was followed by the Dublin-Granville Road Carfagna's and two Upper Arlington locations run by another branch of the family.

At 8,000 square feet, Dino Carfagna said the market's Dublin-Granville location simply was too small to do the things the family wanted to do.

"We've been looking to relocate," he said. "We’ve always fought parking issues for our customers, things of that nature, and we needed to expand our business and were landlocked. We needed more room to do some new things to promote our brand, and the store just isn’t large enough to do that."

When the 27,000-square-foot Earth Fare space opened up at 1440 Gemini Place, Dino Carfagna said, it was the perfect spot for the family's vision.

"We always wanted to have our restaurant and store together, and this opportunity came along," he said. "It was the perfect storm."

The new site will allow both the restaurant and market to expand and new elements to be added. One highlight will be a bar that will extend into an indoor "piazza" meant to mimic an Italian outdoor setting.

"We wanted to be like our hometown, where we're from in Italy, a warm, delightful place," Dino Carfagna said.

Carfagna's beer and wine selection will be expanded to include a wine-tasting room and a "high-end boutique" liquor store, he said. Customers will be able to shop while enjoying a glass of wine, he said.

The new location also will add events, including cooking classes, celebrity-chef presentations and even language classes.

But the heart of Carfagna's market will remain, though in an expanded way – a meat counter, a deli, awine shop, prepared foods and "farm market" produce.

Dino Carfagna said he hopes to move into the new space in the spring.

"We're proud of what we've done," he said. "This is an opportunity to keep it going for the fourth generation."

